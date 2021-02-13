Edward Allen Kalchbrenner
Edward Allen Kalchbrenner passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Born in Chicago on June 20, 1938, Ed met his future wife, Dorothy Waldo Kalchbrenner, in kindergarten. Married for 62 years, they had two children, Debra Ann and David Allen.
A graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Ed was a pharmacist in the Chicago area until 1972, when the family moved to Venice. Ed was a pharmacist at Venice Hospital for 36 years and was the director of Pharmacy for 10 years. As director, he had the responsibility of designing the new pharmacy when the hospital underwent renovation.
He was devoted to his faith and worshiped for almost 50 years at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice. He attended adult Sunday School, volunteered as UMYF leader and usher and worked at the pancake breakfasts. Ed enjoyed listening to several different church services online and studying his Bible.
He served his country as a member of the Air Force Reserves and continued his patriotism as a member of American Legion NO-VEL Post 159. He enjoyed his roles as judge advocate, Boys State chairman and historian. He received national honors for his unit’s history books.
He was honored to have donated over 40 gallons of blood, which undoubtedly helped many people.
His interests included restoring antique cars, which he would display at Antique Car Club of Venice car shows and local parades. He enjoyed collecting sharks’ teeth and would always have a small bag of them in his pocket to share with a stranger when traveling.
In his retirement, Ed enjoyed crafts, baking and gardening. He grew peanuts in his backyard garden and was a member of the Peanut Growers Association. He won many blue ribbons at the Sarasota County Fair for his peanut brittle and other entries.
He always looked forward to a pontoon boat ride with the family. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved very much. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and even temper.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward F. and Cecelia Uhlig Kalchbrenner, and son David Allen Kalchbrenner.
His survivors, who will miss him very much, include his wife, Dotty; daughter Debra (Robert) Waldron; grandson Samuel (Sandy) Waldron); grandson Blake Waldron; great-grandson Spencer Waldron; daughter-in-law Kathy (Bill) Bornholtz; granddaughter Emily Monaghan; grandson Matthew Monaghan; sister Helen Zenisek; brothers Bob (Peggy) Kalchbrenner and Bill Kalchbrenner; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. All are thankful for the fun times with Ed.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. To share a memory of Ed or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Charitable contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church.
