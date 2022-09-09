Edward G. Furner

Edward Greer Furner, 88, of Venice, Fla., passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born January 27, 1934 in Chicago, Ill., to Edward and Mary Louise (Greer) Furner.
Ed married Juanita (Nita) Lucile Brown in 1952 and they shared their love for 66 years, until her passing in 2018.
In 1954, he graduated from the University of Mississippi. He joined IBM in 1956, starting as a marketing representative in Memphis, Tenn. He sold Holiday Inn their first computerized reservations system and helped hospitals throughout the southeast implement automated patient accounting systems. He held management positions in IBM divisional, group, and corporate organizations. While working with IBM World Trade Americas/Far East, he travelled overseas extensively and spent several months on assignment in Australia. He retired in 1987 as VP of Finance for IBM Credit Corp.
Upon retirement from IBM, Ed and Nita moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C. Their love of travel took them throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. They loved entertaining friends and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Ed became a real estate broker and home builder and served in volunteer financial management positions with several local organizations. He was an avid golfer, playing locally and with the Southern Seniors Golf Association. He was also an active member and elder at Providence Presbyterian Church. Ed & Nita moved to Venice, FL in 2013.
He is survived by three children, Eva Furner, Susan (Chris) Allen, and Chris (JoAnn) Furner. Other family members and friends include: three grandchildren: Sara Gibbens, Emily (Grant) Hudish, and Josh (Sarah) Spranger; six great-grandchildren: Logan Gibbens, Kathleen Gibbens, Charles Hudish, Edward Hudish, Charles Spranger, and Bradley Spranger; Pam Neer and Dotty Gausepohl.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Dennis Furner.
Ed will be interred at Providence Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island.
Memorials may be sent to Lemon Bay Conservancy (LemonBayConservancy.org/memorial/ or 941-830-8922), or to a charity of your choosing.
Neptune Society, Fort Myers is entrusted with final care.
