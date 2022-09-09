Edward G. Furner

Edward Greer Furner, 88, of Venice, Fla., passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born January 27, 1934 in Chicago, Ill., to Edward and Mary Louise (Greer) Furner.

Ed married Juanita (Nita) Lucile Brown in 1952 and they shared their love for 66 years, until her passing in 2018.


Load entries