Edward Henry Effertz
Edward Henry Effertz, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army, (ret.) age 95, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Monday May 25, 2020.
Edward was born to the late Edmund and Ida (McLaughlin) Effertz in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 11, 1924.
After serving his country in three wars (World War II, Korea and Vietnam), he acted as the director of ROTC for the University of Dayton.
During his military career he received numerous medals and commendations, including the Legion of Merit Commendation Ribbon and the Meritorious Unit Citation.
He retired from the Army in 1973, and worked as a psychologist for Piqua and Vandalia city schools.
Edward was an active remodeler and handyman, an avid gun collector and a HAM radio operator, and he enjoyed all things computer and technology related.
He and his wife, Lois, enjoyed their retirement by living in Venice, Florida, during the winter months, returning to Ohio in the summer to be near their children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lois I. (Fullmer) Effertz; children, Joan (Jeff Arnold) Effertz and Edward Jr; and grandchild Wesley Effertz Allen.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.