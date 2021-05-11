Edward J. McCaffrey III, 82, of Ellicott City, Md., passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021, after a long battle with dementia and related illness.
Eddie was born and raised in Baltimore. He was an avid Marylander and proud of his hometown. He lived for many years in Ellicott City and later in Stony Beach, where he loved living on the water and watching the sights and sounds of his beloved Chesapeake Bay.
Ed was fiercely proud of his Irish heritage and counted St. Patrick’s Day amongst his favorite holidays.
For the past few years, he resided full-time in Venice, Fla., before moving back to Maryland to be closer to family.
As a young man he lived in Arbutus and attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He later attended Johns Hopkins University before serving in the Army in Okinawa, Japan.
Upon returning home, he was offered the chance of a lifetime to work for State Farm Insurance as an agent and to build a business. Ed worked for State Farm for over 35 years and was proud of his service and connection to his community.
Ed was an avid sportsman throughout his life and could often be found playing tennis, golf, baseball, basketball or anything that involved athletic competition. He was a bright spirit, always quick with a smile & a joke. He will be dearly missed by his many, many friends & loved ones.
Ed was predeceased by his wife Susanne Magrogan and his dear brother, John McCaffrey. He is survived by his children, E.J. (Kim) McCaffrey and Erin (Ray) Durkin as well as his grandchildren, Liam, Caroline and Sam.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Johns Hopkins Neurology Research at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/about_us/charitable_giving/neurology/
A celebration of life will be planned on a later date.
