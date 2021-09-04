Edward John Marinak, 89, of Venice, Florida, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Ed was born July 30, 1932, in Steelton, Pennsylvania, to Andrew and Josephine Marinak.
After graduating from Bishop McDevitt High School, he enlisted in the Navy. He was a Korean War veteran.
He graduated from St. Francis University, Loretto, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in physics.
The love of his life, Constance Steckbeck Marinak, preceded him in death in 2015 after 59 years of marriage.
Ed and Connie lived in Winchester, Virginia, for 34 years where they raised their family, and Ed worked for the federal government as a computer analyst. They retired to Venice in 1996.
Ed was a devoted member of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, and an active member and past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 7052, and other service organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Italian American Club, Moose and American Legion.
Ed was a founding member of Guadalupe Epiphany Missions (GEM), which supports families in Immokalee, Florida. He built toys for underprivileged children and enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards and socializing.
He loved being around people and volunteered at the KofC to help serve meals to the community.
He is survived by his three children, Kathleen (George) Antis, of Largo, Florida, Edward A. (Della) Marinak, of Evington, Virginia, and Julia (Richard) Hedrick of Stephens City, Virginia; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five of nine siblings.
Services: A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10:20 a.m at Epiphany Cathedral and via livestream at EpiphanyCathedral.org.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guadalupe Social Services or Our Mother’s House, c/o Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285.
