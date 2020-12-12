Edward Melvin Simpson
Edward Melvin Simpson was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania.
The sixth of 10 children of Thomas and Mary (Sickles) Simpson, he was born in Smock, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 27, 1938.
Following his service in the Navy, he worked for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, New York. After his retirement, he enjoyed working as a courier for a law firm in Rochester before retiring to Venice, Florida.
Ed will be remembered for his compassion for others, his love of Jesus and the beautiful voice with which he sang the hymns he learned as a young man growing up in the Free Methodist Church.
He was a caring son, father, grandfather, and friend. Until his decline due to Lewy body dementia, he lived his retirement years to the fullest, enjoying the Florida sunshine with his special friend, Susan, visits with family around the country, singing in church and community choirs and serving as an usher at a local theater.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four of his siblings: infant twins, brother Richard Simpson and sister Gayle Durst.
He will be greatly missed by his three sons: Todd Simpson (Robin) of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Stephen Simpson of Hilton, New York, and Troy Simpson of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Also surviving are his brothers Thomas Simpson (Allegra) and David Simpson (Anita); sisters Delores Marx, Alice Estabrook (Leland) and Lois Butler; grandchildren, Ashley Dukat (Jeff), Hayley Leach (Sam), Brynn Mott (Nate), and Taylor, Reagan, Spencer, Amanda and Chase Simpson, and Kaitlin and Linnea Tyrell; two great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to count.
Services: Due to current health concerns and family members being spread across several states, there will be no viewing. The family hopes to hold a memorial service for Ed when conditions allow. Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences, visit FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be made to Revere Free Methodist Church, 140 Ash St., Uledi, PA 15484; or Honor Flight Rochester Inc., P.O. Box 23581, Rochester NY 14692.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.