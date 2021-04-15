Edwin D. Kania
Edwin D. Kania, 90, of Medina, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, with his family at his side, exactly one year after his beloved wife, Theresa.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 21, 1931.
Ed married his beloved wife of 67 years, Theresa L. (Burns) Kania, on Aug. 16, 1952.
He enjoyed golfing and fishing trips in Florida and Canada with his friends and family. Along with his wife, he enjoyed homes on the Rocky River and the Venice, Florida waterfront.
Ed loved and cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services: A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at WaiteFuneralHome.com.
