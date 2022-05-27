Eileen M. Kovaly

Eileen M. Kovaly, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after a long and full life.

Eileen was born in London, England to Timothy and Margaret Baker. She lived in Venice, Fla., for over 20 years and formerly Ocean City, N.J.

Eileen is survived by daughter Gwen and sons Chris, Greg (Barbara), and Andrew; stepson Bill Kovaly, and three grandchildren.

Eileen was preceded in death by husbands John G. Rundle and William A. Kovaly, and son Tim Rundle.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Venice Epiphany Cathedral in October 2022.

