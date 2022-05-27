Eileen M. Kovaly May 27, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eileen M. Kovaly, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after a long and full life.Eileen was born in London, England to Timothy and Margaret Baker. She lived in Venice, Fla., for over 20 years and formerly Ocean City, N.J.Eileen is survived by daughter Gwen and sons Chris, Greg (Barbara), and Andrew; stepson Bill Kovaly, and three grandchildren.Eileen was preceded in death by husbands John G. Rundle and William A. Kovaly, and son Tim Rundle.A Memorial Mass will be held at Venice Epiphany Cathedral in October 2022. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Politics a key topic at School Board forum Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Politics a key topic at School Board forum Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
