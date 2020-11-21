Elaine Morgan
Elaine Morgan passed away gracefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by those she loved and who loved her.
Don’t you dare cry! Elaine’s watching, and her wishes were always clear. Celebrate her life, don’t mourn it. Be sure to tell the stories that made her touch your life — the ones that made you laugh so hard, the times you cried so hard, the times you partied so hard — you know the ones!
Elaine has joined many loved ones today, including her Mom and Dad (Edward and Evelyn Garvin); stepmother (Patricia Garvin); her brother (Dennis Garvin) and sister (Margaret Husk); and cousin (Jody Mitchell).
Left behind to tell her stories are Tony Rosen; children Brad Howard (Karen) and Rachel King (Kevin); brothers Ray Garvin (Jane) and John Garvin (Carla); brother-in-law Charles Husk; grandchildren Michael Roby, Morgan Elaine Mattingly (Issac) and Zachary Howard; nieces Charlene Moody and Christa Lucas; many other nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Remember the memories you had with Elaine and share them with someone you know. Be sure to include her favorite phrase (which you can probably still hear her say if you listen hard enough): “Giddy Up!”
Feel free to share your stories with the family at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.