Elaine Ruth Mikulski, 79, of Venice, Fla., passed away suddenly Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Elaine was born on November 30, 1943, in Milford, Conn. The second of four children born to the late Charles Rudolph Melius and Kathryn Douglas Melius.
Elaine met her husband, Thomas Mikulski, on a "blind date" and married two years later, on June 25th, 1966. She attended University of New Haven and worked for Westinghouse Broadcasting for many years before retiring and relocating to Florida. After relocating to Florida, she worked as a bookkeeper for Paoli & Company in Venice.
Elaine enjoyed sailing, skiing and ice skating, yoga, time on the beach, and spending time with her family. She was also a fan of Elvis Presley, and she always enjoyed a glass of white wine to end her day. Elaine was the sunshine of the family and lit up every room and gathering. She was a shining light of positivity that brightened every day.
She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Melius (June) of Oxford, Conn., and her mother-in-law, Sara Towne, of Venice. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, her sister, Donna Paoli (Larry) of North Port, her brother, Clinton Melius (Zana) of Charlestown, N.H., her son, Charles John Mikulski of Venice, her daughter, Laura Dillon (Thomas) of Venice, her three precious granddaughters, Audrey, Samantha, and Amy, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Avenue, Venice, on Friday, January 13, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 (800-341-2235, www.stjo.org).
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.