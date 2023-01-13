Elaine Ruth Mikulski, 79, of Venice, Fla., passed away suddenly Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Elaine was born on November 30, 1943, in Milford, Conn. The second of four children born to the late Charles Rudolph Melius and Kathryn Douglas Melius.

Elaine met her husband, Thomas Mikulski, on a "blind date" and married two years later, on June 25th, 1966. She attended University of New Haven and worked for Westinghouse Broadcasting for many years before retiring and relocating to Florida. After relocating to Florida, she worked as a bookkeeper for Paoli & Company in Venice.


