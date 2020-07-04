Eleanor Evelyn Engelhardt
9/27/1920-6/29/2020
Eleanor died peacefully under the compassionate care of Tidewell Hospice on Monday morning.
She is the last of her family of eight brothers and sisters to make it to Heaven’s gates.
Most of Eleanor’s life was spent in Illinois, where she was a faithful and active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cary.
Eleanor and her husband, Marvin, who passed away 16 years ago, retired to Port Charlotte, Florida. For the past 10 years she had resided in Venice, Florida.
She is survived by her two daughters, Judith Olsen (Ronald) of Cortland, Illinois, and Barbara Spenks of Venice.
Eleanor was blessed with five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her “Grandma Pickle” because she canned the most delicious pickles ever.
She was an avid bird watcher and collector, a crossword puzzle fanatic, loved the slots in Vegas and usually won any kind of board or card games played with her family.
Her pumpkin pies will be greatly missed, but her recipe will live on.
Services: Services are postponed until her 100th birthday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.