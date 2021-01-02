Eleanore Caroline Tackus Gerber
Eleanore Caroline Tackus Gerber: Although we lost an amazing woman, we were blessed to have her in our lives while she was here.
Eleanore passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, after living 95 years. She was born in 1925 in Barberton, Ohio, to Caroline Horvath and Steve Tackus, both immigrants from Hungary.
She fondly remembered her grandparents, Stephen Tackus and Mary Lazar Tackus and Joe Horvath and Rose Salar Horvath.
Sadly, Eleanore never met her father, as he was fatally electrocuted while installing a radio antenna near a high-tension power line before she was born.
Eleanore’s world was both close to home and far-reaching. Her husband, sons, grandparents, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and all her connected family were everything to her. And yet she found time for painting, bowling, creating beautiful flower arrangements, weaving baskets, cooking like a gourmet chef, gardening, entertaining and dancing like there was no tomorrow.
She lived and appreciated every minute of the life God gave her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son Warren; and sister, Darleen Kosco Ploenes.
She met Frank in 1944 while working at BF Goodrich Corp in Akron, Ohio, as a blueprint machine operator. Frank, an engineer there, had many opportunities to interact with her.
After being snowbirds several years after retirement, she and Frank moved to Venice in 1986.
She leaves behind her other two sons, Dennis and Wayne; daughters-in-law Billie Ann Bryson Gerber and Karen Tschappat Gerber; grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Kelly and Abby Gerber; and great-grandchildren Janiki Eleanore Gerber and Anne Elizabeth Cobarrubia.
Eleanore will live in our hearts forever.
