Elisabeth Ann Williams

Elisabeth (Betty) Ann Williams was born in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on August 17, 1937. After a short illness, Betty passed to the arms of her Lord on January 15, 2023, in Venice, FL.

Betty graduated from the Swampscott public schools and Boston's Chandler Academy. She married Edward (Ted) Williams on August 27, 1961, in Saint Paul's Church in Hamilton, MA. They moved to West Springfield, VA, where Betty was an accomplished homemaker.


