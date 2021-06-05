Elizabeth Anne Davidson
On Sunday, May 30, 2021, Elizabeth Anne Davidson, 98, of Rome, New York, and Venice, Florida, passed gently into the arms of her Heavenly Father.
Elizabeth was born Jan. 24, 1923, to her parents, Edward and Anna (Mahl) Blackburn. On June 29, 1946, she married her true love, Donald D. Davidson. They were married for 64 blessed years until Donald’s passing in 2010.
Elizabeth and Don led a rich and wonderful life in Rome, where she enjoyed raising their family and volunteering for several organizations. Her devotion to her seven children and 16 grandchildren was unmatched.
Elizabeth and Don spent their retirement years in Venice, where she found much joy in playing her favorite game of golf. At the age of 98, Elizabeth was still managing to hit the ball beautifully and was a force with her putter in hand. She was also a shark at cards, Yahtzee and pool.
When she wasn’t on the golf course, she could be found whipping up something delicious in the kitchen, or with a book in her hand.
Elizabeth was a selfless, thoughtful and compassionate woman who approached life with a strength and determination of spirit. She had an amazing smile and grew more and more beautiful with the passing of time.
We are grateful to our beautiful Mother for her love and devotion and for her example of how to live and die with character and dignity. We will miss her daily and will treasure our memories of her forever.
Elizabeth was loved and cared for by her three daughters and their spouses, Denise Davidson Getty (Chuck), Deborah Davidson (Dan Rockwell) and Dawn Davidson Dingman (William), in her final years.
She was adored by her grandchildren, Jessica Christenson, Jared Wright, Justin Voigt, Katelyn Voigt Kapell, Spencer Dingman, Katherine Dingman and Erin Dingman, and five great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Donald, and her granddaughter Katherine.
Thank you to all her many friends at Waterford Golf Club and her special group of ladies, as well as her amazing neighbors for loving and caring for her with kindness and compassion in her later years, acting as her family so she could continue to do what she enjoyed most.
Her daughters would like to thank and acknowledge the compassionate care and support of Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Tributes and condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
