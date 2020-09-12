Elizabeth “Betty” Maxwell Campbell
Elizabeth “Betty” Maxwell Campbell, of Venice, Florida, died at age 88 on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born Jan. 30, 1932, to Elizabeth Maxwell Renfrew and Samuel Murray Renfrew in Hazel Park, Michigan. After attending grade school in Hazel Park, she graduated from High School in Royal Oak, Michigan. Prior to her marriage she resided with her parents in Huntington Woods, Michigan.
She graduated with a B.A. degree from Albion College in 1954 and began her career as an elementary school teacher. In October of 1954 she married Edmund Brown Campbell Jr.
She concluded her teaching career and became a full-time homemaker after the births of her children, Heather Campbell McCullough and Edmund Brown Campbell III.
Betty was a devoted mother, and she viewed her family as her greatest accomplishment. However, her interests and pursuits were wide-ranging. She was twice a candidate for the school board in Birmingham, Michigan, and she took up snow skiing, sailing and tennis mid-life.
After moving with her husband to Florida in 1979, she continued sailing as a member of the Women’s Sailing Squadron (the Bitter Ends) and became a passionate golfer and a determined fisherman.
She spent considerable time during many summers at a family cabin in the mountains of western Wyoming. With her husband she traveled extensively throughout Scotland, England, Europe and the Far East.
She was community- and civic-minded. Over the years she served on the board of the South Bay Yacht and Tennis Club and the city of Venice Architectural Review Board.
Along with her husband, she was an enthusiastic supporter of the Venice Art Center, Venice Theatre, the Venice Symphony, Habitat for Humanity, State College of Florida and the Venice Youth Boating Association.
She was a member of the Venice Yacht Club and a past member of The Oaks Club and the Mission Valley Country Club.
She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church.
Betty will be remembered for her enthusiasm, adventuresome spirit, kindness and determination.
Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, James Renfrew, Margaret Renfrew Randolph and Murray Samuel Renfrew.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea Ann Aaron, Carrie Rose Prasad, Erin Elizabeth Marchand and Reid Campbell McCullough; sister-in-law, Susan Renfrew; niece Katherine Renfrew; and nephews David Renfrew, Robert Randolph, Samuel Randolph and Paul Randolph
Services: A Celebration of Life service will take place at Venice Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m., with burial to be private at Venice Memorial Gardens. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: The family wishes that any donation in Betty’s memory be made to any of the arts- or youth-related organizations in Venice.
