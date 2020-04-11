Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Phelps Thibault
Elizabeth “Betty” Phelps Thibault, 83 years old, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a 12-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Betty was born in St. Albans, Vermont, on Nov. 17, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Russell) Phelps.
Betty married the love of her life, Bob, on May 17, 1958.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert George Thibault; her son Michael and wife, Lisa Thibault, and her son Jeffrey and wife, Donda Thibault; and many more loving members.
Betty’s family would like to thank all the caring people at Bay Breeze Health & Rehab, Senior Friendship Center of Venice, Tidewell Hospice and First Baptist Church of Venice, and in particular two very dedicated servants of the Lord, Janis Eisman and Christa Monahan.
Services: A Memorial Service and elebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Friendship Center of Venice Caregiver Services or The Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.
