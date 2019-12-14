Weiss

Weiss

Elizabeth Caroline Weiss, 77, a resident of Hopewell Junction, New York, since 1993 and previously of Venice, Florida, and the Bronx, New York, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home.

Born Sept. 1, 1942, in the Bronx, Elizabeth was the daughter of George and Mary Ann (Mae Conly) Ruth. On June 20, 1964, in the Bronx, Elizabeth married the love of her life, William (Larry) Weiss, who survives at home.

Elizabeth was a Human Resources rep for Lakeland School District in Yorktown until her retirement in 2007, and was a parishioner of St. Columba Church.

She loved to travel, watch movies and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She liked to watch "Jeopardy," and she loved her community, the beach and just being with her loved ones.

In addition to her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her children, Christopher Weiss and his wife, Anna Lisa, of Nanuet, New York, Pamela Weiss of Ossining, New York, and Kirsten Laux and her husband, Bill, of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, Aiden and Christopher; her brother Larry Ruth and his wife, Cathy, of Rockville, Maryland; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mae and George, Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers George and Robert.

Services: Calling hours were on Friday, Dec. 13, at McHoul Funeral Home Inc., Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, followed by inurnment at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx. Visit Elizabeth’s Book of Memories at McHoulFuneralHome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Recommended for you

Load entries