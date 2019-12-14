Elizabeth Caroline Weiss, 77, a resident of Hopewell Junction, New York, since 1993 and previously of Venice, Florida, and the Bronx, New York, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home.
Born Sept. 1, 1942, in the Bronx, Elizabeth was the daughter of George and Mary Ann (Mae Conly) Ruth. On June 20, 1964, in the Bronx, Elizabeth married the love of her life, William (Larry) Weiss, who survives at home.
Elizabeth was a Human Resources rep for Lakeland School District in Yorktown until her retirement in 2007, and was a parishioner of St. Columba Church.
She loved to travel, watch movies and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She liked to watch "Jeopardy," and she loved her community, the beach and just being with her loved ones.
In addition to her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her children, Christopher Weiss and his wife, Anna Lisa, of Nanuet, New York, Pamela Weiss of Ossining, New York, and Kirsten Laux and her husband, Bill, of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, Aiden and Christopher; her brother Larry Ruth and his wife, Cathy, of Rockville, Maryland; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mae and George, Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers George and Robert.
Services: Calling hours were on Friday, Dec. 13, at McHoul Funeral Home Inc., Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, followed by inurnment at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx. Visit Elizabeth’s Book of Memories at McHoulFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.