Elizabeth Janet Spor
Elizabeth Janet Spor, 91, of Nokomis, Florida, and Linwood, New Jersey, formerly of Ocean City, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Janet was born in 1928 in Westmont, New Jersey, to Reed M. and Betty (Powers) Harding. She graduated Collingswood High School class of 1944, and attended Maryland College for Women as a Home Economics major.
Since 1941, Janet, with her family, called Ocean City their summer home, moving there permanently in 1986.
Janet had a vivacious personality and made friends wherever she went. She loved being active, playing games, being a part of whatever was happening.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, after raising her children, at age 47 she turned her passion and talent for sewing into a thriving business, Something Old Something New Bridal Shop of Ocean City, for over 20 years.
Janet loved her loyal staff, her brides, customers, giving fashion shows and trips to Fashion Week in New York City.
With her husband, Jack, they made their retirement dreams come true in 1998, becoming snowbirds with a villa on the water in Nokomis.
Janet will be remembered as a wise, loyal and trustworthy friend, sister, wife, mother and business owner. Her wit was sharp and she was always quick with a fun story.
She could handle any sewing/alteration emergency in a matter of minutes and always with a smile. Her social and civic activities were of utmost importance, from captain of the swim team, lifelong gatherings with her sorority sisters, modeling, bowling leagues, tennis, shuffleboard, bocce, cards and games, taking up golf at 76 and playing water volleyball until she was 88.
Janet was an integral part of her communities, volunteering, organizing events, enthusiastically doing whatever was needed.
More than a mother, she was a best friend, a confidante, our rock. She taught us to remember the good, embrace change, find and do what we love.
Her empty seat at the dominos table and sewing machine can never be filled.
Janet was preceded in death by loving husbands Albert S. Engle Sr. in 1956 and Joseph “Jack” Spor in 2003; son Albert S. Engle Jr. (Brenda); brother William R. Harding (Joann); and a number of loving dogs that remain in her heart forever.
Surviving are her children Elizabeth E. Corcory (Ronald), Thomas R. Engle (Denise) and Jennifer S. McAdam (Gary); 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with countless others that thought of her as their “Nana.”
Also surviving are loving nieces, nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends.
Services: Services will be private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane society or hospice care organizations. For condolences to the family, visit GodfreyFuneralHome.com.
