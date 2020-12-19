Motzenbecker

Motzenbecker

Elizabeth “Lee” Motzenbecker

Elizabeth “Lee” Motzenbecker, 61, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Lee was born April 27, 1959, in Johnstown, New York, the daughter of John and Betty Joan Kovarik.

Lee was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to caring for others.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Amy (Chris) Heaton of Sarasota, Florida, Chelsea (Miles) Dorsey of Lutz, Florida, and Nicole Neulander of South Glastonbury, Connecticut; grandchildren, Madison, Jackson and Joshua Neulander, Charlie and Jovie Heaton and Lyanna Dorsey; and sisters, Nancy (Robert) Ashe of North Carolina, Debbie (Rich) of Brower, New York and MaryAnn Wolf of Florida.


Load entries