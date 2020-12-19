Elizabeth “Lee” Motzenbecker
Elizabeth “Lee” Motzenbecker, 61, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Lee was born April 27, 1959, in Johnstown, New York, the daughter of John and Betty Joan Kovarik.
Lee was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to caring for others.
She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Amy (Chris) Heaton of Sarasota, Florida, Chelsea (Miles) Dorsey of Lutz, Florida, and Nicole Neulander of South Glastonbury, Connecticut; grandchildren, Madison, Jackson and Joshua Neulander, Charlie and Jovie Heaton and Lyanna Dorsey; and sisters, Nancy (Robert) Ashe of North Carolina, Debbie (Rich) of Brower, New York and MaryAnn Wolf of Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.