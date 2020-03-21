Ellen F. Wurfl (Scalise)
Sept. 5, 1926-March 5, 2020
Ellen, 93, was born in Winsted, Connecticut, lived in California, and Maui, Hawaii, then settled in Venice, Florida, in 1994. She worked for TWA for 25-plus years. Later, she became a real estate agent/broker.
She also volunteered for several nonprofits and belonged to several philanthropic groups.
Ellen was preceded in death by husbands Rosario Larivee and Robert Wurfl and infant daughter Baby Girl Larivee.
She is survived by daughter Bobbi Jones (Tony); stepdaughter Barbara Tassey (David); stepson Tom Wurfl (Helen); grandsons Dan Moore (Jill), Colton Jones and Dean Tassey; great-grandson Josh Moore; sister Rita Spino (Jim); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services: Services and a reception celebration are pending due to the current health crisis.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.