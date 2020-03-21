Wurfl

Ellen F. Wurfl (Scalise)

Sept. 5, 1926-March 5, 2020

Ellen, 93, was born in Winsted, Connecticut, lived in California, and Maui, Hawaii, then settled in Venice, Florida, in 1994. She worked for TWA for 25-plus years. Later, she became a real estate agent/broker.

She also volunteered for several nonprofits and belonged to several philanthropic groups.

Ellen was preceded in death by husbands Rosario Larivee and Robert Wurfl and infant daughter Baby Girl Larivee.

She is survived by daughter Bobbi Jones (Tony); stepdaughter Barbara Tassey (David); stepson Tom Wurfl (Helen); grandsons Dan Moore (Jill), Colton Jones and Dean Tassey; great-grandson Josh Moore; sister Rita Spino (Jim); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services: Services and a reception celebration are pending due to the current health crisis.

