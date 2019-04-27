Emma Elizabeth Starkey
Emma Elizabeth “Betty” Starkey died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 90.
She lived at Venetian Gardens of Venice, Florida, and was formerly of Buffalo, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri.
Born in Macon, Missouri, she was one of six children.
Surviving are sisters Judy Le’on of Columbia, Missouri, and Carolyn Long of Roeland Park, Kansas; and one brother, Basil Summers.
She was married to Harold Kueck until his death in 1973 and to Clifford Starkey until his death in 1995.
She is survived by five children and their spouses: Janis Cowan (Frank), Harold Kueck Jr. (Jane), Gregory Kueck, Elizabeth Sockwell (Kelly) and Pamela Horn (David); eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Services: Cremation will be with no services here in Venice. She will be buried privately in Camdenton, Missouri, at a later date. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: Memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice House in Venice would be appreciated.
