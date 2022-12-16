Enders Anthony Robinson

Enders Anthony Robinson, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born in Boston on March 18, 1930 to Doris Goodale Robinson and Edward Arthur Robinson, Sr. He grew up in South Weymouth, Mass., and entered Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1947, going on to earn his Ph. D. in Geophysics in 1954. In the 1950s, he gained international prominence as his research led to the digital revolution in geophysics several decades later. The most honored scientist in his field, he is known as the "Father of Deconvolution."

During his fifty year career, Enders divided his time between oil exploration and universities. He established the Geophysical Analysis Group at MIT and was founding member of Digicon. He was professor at a number of colleges, including University of Wisconsin, Uppsala University, MIT, University of Tulsa, and Harvard; in 2000, he retired as Professor Emeritus at Columbia University, where he held the Maurice Ewing and J. Lamar Worzel Geophysics Chair. Among his many interests, Enders enjoyed genealogy, Shakespeare, nature, water sports, and especially being with his family and friends. He took joy and pride in his grandchildren, spending memorable time at the beach and having ice cream outings with them. Also, he relished traveling for both work and pleasure, exploring the United States and many other countries, including Korea, Brazil, Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Europe.


Load entries