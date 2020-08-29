Eric D. Geistert Sr.
Eric D. Geistert Sr., 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Eric was born July 7, 1938, in West Berlin, Germany, where he met his loving wife, Christel. They later married and set off to achieve the American Dream.
He moved his family to New Jersey, became an American citizen and soon set off to Vietnam for a tour of duty.
In 1972, he and his family moved to Venice, where he opened his own painting company, Eric’s Painting & Decorating, working with and for many of the “GREATS” in the Venice community, most of whom would say he was a piece of this community and will be missed dearly.
Eric was a life member of the Venice Yacht Club, American Legion Post 159, VFW Post 8118, the Masons and the Sahib Shrine. He was a giver at heart, donating to hundreds of charities throughout his life.
He loved dancing with his wife, Christel, spending time with his many friends, working and growing his business with his two boys and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christel Geistert; son Eric Geistert Jr. (Kerri Paine); son Michael Geistert (Colleen); his extended family in Germany and all his dear friends in the community.
Services: A graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Venice Community Center. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Arrangements are by Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home and Farley Funeral Home, both of Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sahib Shriners, 600 North Beneva Road, Sarasota FL 34232.
