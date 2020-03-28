Eric Dane

Nov. 17, 1936-Feb. 18, 2020

Eric Dane of Englewood, Florida, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

He leaves his loving wife, Diane Newland; daughter Cynthia (David); grandson Trevor; and sisters Joanne (Al) Hayden and Vickie Bowenschulte and brothers Brad (Linda) Pring and Scot (Laverne) Pring, all of St. Louis, Missouri.

Services: Services have been postponed. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is handling arrangements.

