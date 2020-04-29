Ermina Hahn
Ermina Hahn, longtime Venice, Florida, resident, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Ermina and her husband, Herbert, retired to Venice from Verona, New Jersey, in the late 1980s.
Ermina loved God and her wonderful family and treasured many friends near and far.
While working full-time and raising a family, Ermina earned a B.S. from William Paterson University and both an M.L.S. and an M.A.L.S. from Rutgers University. She received a J.D. degree from Seton Hall Law School and was a member of the New Jersey Bar.
During her career she worked as a librarian and as a faculty member at several colleges in New Jersey: William Paterson University, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers University Law School, from where she retired.
Ermina was an active and energetic volunteer while working and in retirement. She led Girl Scout troops and church committees. She was an accomplished tennis player. She was a board member of several professional groups, including serving as president of the New Jersey Law Librarians.
In Venice, she was a member of Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women and the Epiphany Arimatheans. Indefatigable, she was also active in the Venice Opera Guild, Venice Area Audubon Society, Friends of the Venice Public Library and Venice Shuffleboard Club.
She volunteered at Historic Spanish Point, Venice Theatre, Associated Medicare Patients, Venice Library, Venice Area Meals on Wheels, Epiphany Cathedral Library, Epiphany School, Epiphany Arimathean, and the South County Food Pantry. If you needed help, you asked Ermina; she said “yes” whenever possible.
Ermina was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; her grandson David; and her brother, Gabriel.
Ermina is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Judith and Gary Toman of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Andrea and Carl Peterson of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Sarah (Greg), Mark (Caroline), Meg (Andrew) and Claire (John); great-grandchildren Patrick, James, Jackson, Daniel, Gabrielle and Vivian; nieces and nephew Ana, Pia and Gabe; and many close and beloved friends.
Services: Due to current pandemic-related restrictions, a memorial service will be held in September in Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice FL 34285; or South County Food Pantry, 121 Warfield Ave., Venice FL 34285.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.