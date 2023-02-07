Ernest Clinton Skinner, 86, of Venice FL passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne "Polly" Windeler Skinner; daughter Cynthia (Raul Rocamora) and their children Chloe and Iliana; son David Skinner (Allison) and their children Josephine and Charles, daughter Elizabeth Anne Skinner; brother Roy Skinner (Helen); nephew Douglas Skinner (Denise) and niece Linda Skinner Valenti. His nephew LeRoy Skinner (Thelma) predeceased him.
Ernie served in the US Army from 1954 - 1956 then graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1960. He later continued his studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. After college, Ernie went to work with IBM before taking a position with ATT (later known as South Central Bell and BellSouth) as a member of their management team. He and Polly lived in New York, Louisville, KY and Chatham, NJ before moving to Birmingham, AL in the late 1960s. He spent his free time with family, golfing, and volunteering with the Diocese of Birmingham and Altadena Valley Golf Club. Ernie retired in 1993 and became a full-time golfer, world traveler, and volunteer in his new hometown of Venice, FL.
Ernie loved Venice and announced every day that living there was "Another Beautiful Day in Paradise". He enjoyed being an active community volunteer and was a member and served on the boards of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venice Arts Center, the South County Arts and Culture Alliance, VABI, Venice Main Street, and many more. Ernie joined the Venice Yacht Club in 1996 and served in many leadership roles, including serving as Commodore in 2005. Until his death, he served as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees for the City of Venice Police Officers' Pension, was a member of the Board of Directors of SERTOMA, and served as the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the Diocese of Venice.
A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL on February 25, 2023, at 11 am. (visitation with the family starting at 10 am.) A Celebration of Life to follow at the Venice Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers (due to allergies) please honor Ernie with a donation to the local Venice charity of your choice.
