Ernest Clinton Skinner, 86, of Venice FL passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne "Polly" Windeler Skinner; daughter Cynthia (Raul Rocamora) and their children Chloe and Iliana; son David Skinner (Allison) and their children Josephine and Charles, daughter Elizabeth Anne Skinner; brother Roy Skinner (Helen); nephew Douglas Skinner (Denise) and niece Linda Skinner Valenti. His nephew LeRoy Skinner (Thelma) predeceased him.

Ernie served in the US Army from 1954 - 1956 then graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1960. He later continued his studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. After college, Ernie went to work with IBM before taking a position with ATT (later known as South Central Bell and BellSouth) as a member of their management team. He and Polly lived in New York, Louisville, KY and Chatham, NJ before moving to Birmingham, AL in the late 1960s. He spent his free time with family, golfing, and volunteering with the Diocese of Birmingham and Altadena Valley Golf Club. Ernie retired in 1993 and became a full-time golfer, world traveler, and volunteer in his new hometown of Venice, FL.


Load entries