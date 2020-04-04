Esther Wells
Esther Wells, 94, of Venice, Florida, went to be with her Lord God on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born March 22, 1926, to James and Helen Henderson in Plainfield, New Jersey.
She married Bill Wells in 1948 and resided in Chatham, New Jersey. They retired to Venice in 1988.
Esther loved to sing and was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church and a member of the choir. She was very active in the church, helping in many of its projects and activities. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a former member of Courtside Tennis Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; a daughter, Terry; a son, Robbie; and four brothers.
She is survived by her son Scott; her daughter Jan; four grandchildren, Bill Switzler (Vanessa), Brittnay Nigro (Tom), Jenna Hanson (John, and Jackie Segledi (Dan); her sister, Phyllis Anderson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society.
