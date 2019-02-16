Ethel Margaret Grosvenor
October 10, 1923-February 6, 2019
Ethel Margaret Grosvenor, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Village On The Isle. She was 95 years old. Her husband preceded her in death 21 years ago.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1923. She graduated as a registered nurse from Lowell General Hospital. In 1946 she married Arthur Edmund (“Ed”) Grosvenor, who was a lieutenant in the Navy during World War II.
Ethel is survived by two sons, Arthur II in Ringgold, Georgia, and Richard in Punta Gorda, Florida. She has three grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Tian of Scottsdale, Arizona, Emily Diesburg of McMinnville, Oregon, and Arthur Grosvenor III (“Trey”) of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She also leaves four great-grandchildren: Wilder and Piper of Arizona and Dashiell and Griffin of Oregon. She was also “Grandma” to two step-grandchildren: Stephen Arnold of Washington and Sarah Hughes of South Carolina.
Because of Ed’s work as a sales manager, they were transferred many times to locations including Portland, Oregon, Moorestown and Hillsdale, New Jersey, and Latham and Clifton Park, New York. After her children were grown, Ethel worked as a registered nurse in New York and New Jersey.
She and Ed retired in 1981 to Bay Indies in Venice. They cherished the lifestyle and friendships and resided there for 28 years. They volunteered at Venice Hospital in the Emergency Room for five years, and after Ed’s death, Ethel continued to volunteer another three years.
Ethel moved to Village On The Isle almost 10 years ago, where she formed lasting friendships with other residents. She participated in numerous activities and enjoyed sewing, knitting, painting and playing cards, She belonged to many bridge clubs.
She often spoke of her admiration for the staff as well as the young students who worked in the Hibiscus Dining Room. Village On The Isle was her “home sweet home,” and she loved living there.
Ethel also volunteered for the Kidney Foundation for many years and was a member of Venice-Nokomis Women’s Club since 1984.
Services: A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at Village On The Isle Renaissance Room II.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the American Lung Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.