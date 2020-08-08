Eugene "Gene" Mario Ryan
Eugene "Gene" Mario Ryan, age 77, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Gene was born Sept. 2, 1942, to James and Irma Ryan in Gloucester, Massachusetts. He met the love of his life, Dee Franck, at her cousin’s wedding in 1967.
When Gene and Dee married in 1968, they moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to begin their life together. They raised their two girls there, with Gene working in the hotel industry in Hampton, New Hampshire, starting at Dunfey Hotels and retiring from Omni Hotels.
Gene and Dee moved to Venice, Florida, in 2009, where they enjoyed the warm weather to the fullest, playing bocce and cards with their many friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Ryan Sr. and Irma Ryan; daughter Kelley D. Ryan; brother James A. Ryan Jr.; father-in-law, Armand Franck; and mother-in-law, Elinore Franck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dee Ryan; daughter Lora Gardner and her husband, Brad; and brother Robert (Pete) Ryan and wife, Cynthia.
He will be missed more than words can describe.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial contribution to St. Patrick Academy, Attention: Kelley D. Ryan Memorial Scholarship, 315 Banfield Road, Portsmouth NH 03801.
