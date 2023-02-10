Eugene (Gene) R. Hatton, 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Lake Forest, Illinois, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on January 28, 2023. He was born February 3, 1936, in Minneapolis.

After receiving his Master’s degree in advertising-research from the University of Minnesota, Gene joined Leo Burnett Advertising, Chicago’s largest advertising agency. While there, he met and married Diane, who he adored for 62 years. He spoke often about being the luckiest man on earth to have found her. For 20 years, they raised their family in Lake Forest, enjoying nearby family and fostering many long-lasting friendships.


