Eugene (Gene) R. Hatton, 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Lake Forest, Illinois, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on January 28, 2023. He was born February 3, 1936, in Minneapolis.
After receiving his Master’s degree in advertising-research from the University of Minnesota, Gene joined Leo Burnett Advertising, Chicago’s largest advertising agency. While there, he met and married Diane, who he adored for 62 years. He spoke often about being the luckiest man on earth to have found her. For 20 years, they raised their family in Lake Forest, enjoying nearby family and fostering many long-lasting friendships.
Gene’s career in advertising included working with several major advertising agencies in Chicago before launching Hatton, Knaus & Partners Advertising, Inc. Gene was President and CEO. From a small beginning, HK&P experienced rapid growth and was retained by several large, national corporations. The agency became one of the fastest growing in Chicago and won many awards for creative excellence. In 1980, the primary business was merged with Bozell & Jacobs Advertising, a large New York advertising agency. Gene became Senior VP of the Chicago office.
In 1984, Gene retired from advertising and he and Diane moved to Venice. There, they owned Land’s Furniture. In 1996, they completely retired and really began to enjoy life, travelling extensively and visiting many of the top 100 worldwide tourist sites. Among their many trips, Gene and Diane climbed Machu Pichu, walked the Great Wall of China, rode camels at the Pyramids, cruised the Danube, Rhine, Nile, Yangtze, and Amazon rivers, floated over the Great Barrier Reef, strolled thru the Kremlin, and viewed Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower.
As an avid gardener, Gene took pride in his colorful flowers and delicious tomatoes. He was President of the Sunrise Rotary and was committed to supporting the community, including serving as President of Loveland, a disability support organization.
Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Cuban missile crisis. He stated that when Khrushchev heard Gene was returning to the Army, he got so frightened that he immediately called the missiles back to Russia.
Gene lived his life with one overriding goal - to take care of his family. He will be remembered by his wife and children as always being there, and making them feel safe - a wonderful gift for them to receive. Through family travel, he showed his children and grandchildren the wonders of the world and instilled in them the excitement of new places. His greatest joys were his granddaughters who he loved deeply, treasuring their visits and phone calls. He is profoundly missed.
Survivors include his wife Diane; daughters Susan Beshilas (Bill) of Lake Forest, IL and Lori Hatton of Evanston, IL; granddaughters Laura Beshilas, Nicole Beshilas, and Lily Hatton; brothers George and John, and sister Judy.
A family celebration will be held at a favorite spot on the beach where he and Diane enjoyed many evenings together watching the glorious Florida sunsets.
