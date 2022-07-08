Eugene Kapusta

Eugene "Gene" Kapusta of Venice Fla., passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the age of 97.
"Pop" as he was called by his grandchildren was known for his wonderful sense of humor. He loved to play golf at Waterford, fish on the Venice jetty, and travel with his wife. He especially enjoyed his photography hobby. Gene was an avid football and Tampa Bay Rays fan. He was one of seven children born to Michael and Elizabeth, Kapusta, in Derby CT. and graduated from Derby High School. Gene served in the Army for 3 years during WWII. After the War, he became an apprentice photo engraver at Koppel Photo Engraving where he met his future wife, Marion Davidson. They later moved to Fairfield Connecticut, where Gene worked for 25 years at Graphic Color Plate. In 1985, they retired moving to Venice, Florida to enjoy their mutual passion for golf.
Gene is survived by his daughter Ellen Franzblau (Howard) of Venice, and his 2 grandchildren Amanda Hulback (Paul) of Noblesville, Indiana and Jason Franzblau (Renee) of Middletown, New Jersey. He has 5 great grandchildren that adored him, Decker, Vaughn and Palmer Hulback, and Madeline and Nicholas Franzblau. Gene is also survived by his loving sister Helen Bielen of N. Haven, Connecticut.
Gene will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of his life with a graveside service on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Mass.
