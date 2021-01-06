Evelyn August Custer
Evelyn August Custer, 91, of Waltham, Massachusetts, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Howard Cecil Custer, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her assisted-living facility in Lincoln, Massachusetts.
She was born in Manchester, Connecticut, on June 20, 1929, daughter of the late Charles August and Adella Waichen August. She grew up in Manchester and attended Manchester High School.
Evelyn worked in Pratt & Whitney Aircraft’s spare parts sales group in the 1950s, and returned to United Technologies to work in its purchasing group in the 1980s. She also obtained her Connecticut real estate license and was a student of Manchester Community College.
Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, summer days at the beach, entertaining family and brightening everyone’s days with a genuine smile.
After retiring in 1989, she spent most winters in Venice Florida, enjoying the weather, the beach, the sites and the company of family and friends living there.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Howard Custer; her sisters, Alice Vergnano and Helen Abrahamson; and her brothers, George August and Howard August.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Custer, of Waltham, and several nieces and nephews.
Services: The family will have a private burial service at its convenience. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, visit HolmesWatkins.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org.
