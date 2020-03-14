Evelyn Irene Clark
Evelyn Irene Clark, 87, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in North Port.
She was born May 28, 1932, to parents Harry and Eva Jessup in Elkhart.
Evelyn spent time as a stock clerk at Crown International in Elkhart from 1976 to 1983. In 1983, she and her husband, Charles, moved to Florida and resided in Port Charlotte, Florida, later moving to North Port. She worked for Clark Connections Inc. for 12 years. Charles L. Clark died April 11, 2012.
She is survived by her six children, Mark (Sue) Clark of Elkhart, Marla (Steve) Kowalski of West Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Marv (Jan) Clark of Elkhart, Max Clark of North Port, Mitchell (Jan) Clark of Fishers, Indiana, and Matthew (Roberta) Clark of Edwardsburg, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen (Tom) Jones of Warrenville, Illinois, Sherry (Bob) Smoker of Elkhart and Janet Gasplin of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and one brother, Don Jessup of Moore Haven, Florida.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Farley Funeral Home, North Port, is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.