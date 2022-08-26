Evelyn "Wally" Dodge returned home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 22, 2022. She was born to Della and Flavys "Bud" Lapete in 1949 in Littleton, N.H.

Evelyn, the most loving, patient, and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is survived by her four daughters: Dawn, Kariann, Kimberley, and Jody. She is survived by her grandchildren: Brieana, Taylor, Brookelle, Joey, Ethan, Dylan, Shianne, Caleb, Gabriel, Christina, Adrianna, Daniella and she is survived by her great-grandchildren whose artwork would be pasted on the refrigerator: Emerelle, Bryer, JoLynn, Noah, Lincoln, Mackenzie, Rylee, Emri, and Kelsey; siblings Bea, Kathy, Sonny, Letty and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family (too numerous to list), but not forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents Edith & Flavys (Bud) Lapete, grandparents Margaret & Flavys Lapete, Beatrice & Joseph Magny, and sister Linda Lapete; nephews Shane Dodge and Rick Matthews.

