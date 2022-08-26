Evelyn "Wally" Dodge returned home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 22, 2022. She was born to Della and Flavys "Bud" Lapete in 1949 in Littleton, N.H.
Evelyn, the most loving, patient, and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is survived by her four daughters: Dawn, Kariann, Kimberley, and Jody. She is survived by her grandchildren: Brieana, Taylor, Brookelle, Joey, Ethan, Dylan, Shianne, Caleb, Gabriel, Christina, Adrianna, Daniella and she is survived by her great-grandchildren whose artwork would be pasted on the refrigerator: Emerelle, Bryer, JoLynn, Noah, Lincoln, Mackenzie, Rylee, Emri, and Kelsey; siblings Bea, Kathy, Sonny, Letty and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family (too numerous to list), but not forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents Edith & Flavys (Bud) Lapete, grandparents Margaret & Flavys Lapete, Beatrice & Joseph Magny, and sister Linda Lapete; nephews Shane Dodge and Rick Matthews.
She graduated from Plymouth State College in 1984 with honors and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Accounting. After graduating, Evelyn took a job at Driscoll & Company Accounting Firm in Littleton, N.H. She relocated to Venice, Fla., where she worked through the years as a staff accountant for Hough & Company P.A., district controller for Englewood Disposal Co., Inc., and staff accountant for Waste Management of Florida, Inc. She retired several years ago from Nelson's Publishing Company, but kept busy as a tax preparer at H & R Block working part-time.
Evelyn had an unwavering faith in God. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and was a record keeper and member of the church choir. She was a breast cancer survivor of thirty-three years and an inspiration to all those around her. In 2019, she traveled to Israel on a pilgrimage to follow the footsteps of Jesus.
Above all, Evelyn was the first to give a friend a helping hand, a ride to church, or an encouraging letter or card. She was known for her good sense of humor and dancing skills. She was dedicated to her family and celebrated everyone's birthdays, and remarkably never forgot.
She spent the last several years as a "snowbird'' summering in New Hampshire with her daughters, grandchildren, and childhood friends. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, walking, doing puzzles, playing cribbage, and traveling. Evelyn had the biggest heart and quick wit, and all were blessed that knew and loved her.
A Catholic Mass for Evelyn is scheduled for September 24, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Church, Littleton, NH at 1 p.m. It will be immediately followed by a graveside service at St. Matthews Cemetery in Whitefield, N.H.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.