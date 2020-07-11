Everett Maurice “Bud” DeHanas
Everett Maurice “Bud” DeHanas was a true centenarian.
Born Dec. 14, 1918, in Miami, Oklahoma, son of Everett Ivy DeHanas and Lula Hutchinson DeHanas, he died July 1, 2020, in Naples, Florida.
Bud grew up in Miami and graduated from Miami High school as president of his senior class and president of the high school debate team in 1936. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, Wyota Wood.
He spent two years in a business administration college in Miami. In January 1939 their first son, Jack, was born, and in 1940 Bud went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, and the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Their second son, Tom, was born in May 1942.
In 1944 Bud was drafted into the Army and sent to Europe. He was assigned to the 14th Calvary Group. This unit fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was one of the first allied units to cross the Rhine River on the Remagen Bridge before the bridge fell.
The unit fought its way across the Germany heartland and at war’s end was located in Southern Germany near the Austrian border.
With victory in Europe, Bud received orders to ship to the Pacific Theatre. Fortunately, before he shipped Japan surrendered and Bud got to go home.
In 1948, Bud moved to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the family moved to the Maryland suburbs of D.C.
A few years later, in 1956, he accepted a job with the U.S. Army in Europe, first in Frankfurt, Germany, for four years, then at Headquarters U.S Army Europe in Heidelberg, Germany, for four more years.
Unfortunately, in 1961 in Heidelberg he lost his wife, who died of a heart attack.
Bud returned to the States in 1965, first to Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, where he met and married Irmalee Smith, then back to Washington, D.C., to jobs with the U.S. Army, the Civil Service Commission and, finally, the Defense Department.
He retired from the government in 1973 with the super grade of GS16. In retirement, Bud first moved to Drum Point, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay, then to Englewood, Florida, in 1987. His second wife, Irmalee, died while in Englewood in 1995.
In 1999, Bud moved to Venice, Florida, and rented for five years before buying a condo in L’Pavia in 2004. He lost his youngest son, Tom, in 2016 to cancer.
In May 2019, Bud, now 100 years old, needed living assistance and moved to Naples to live with his son Jack and daughter-in-law Rachel. Within a year Bud died.
Bud is survived by son Jack DeHanas and wife Rachel DeHanas of Naples; daughter-in-law Marcia DeHanas of LaPlata, Maryland; grandsons Don DeHanas and David Strickland of Mechanicsville, Maryland, David DeHanas and wife April DeHanas of Naples, Doug DeHanas and Michael Blouin of Naples, and Darryl DeHanas and wife Cathy of Key West, Florida; granddaughters Laura Holland and husband Lenny of LaPlata and Lisa Winkler and husband Drew of LaPlata; and great-grandchildren Chris DeHanas and wife Vanessa of Naples, Amanda DeHanas of Naples, Lauren DeHanas of Key West, Brett DeHanas of Key West, and Lindsey Holland, Zak Holland, Riley Winkler, Alexandria Winkler and Mason Winkler, all of LaPlata.
He is also survived by a sister, Betty Harsha, age 97, of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Bud was preceded in death by older sister Isabelle Harris of Bixby, Oklahoma, and brother Bill DeHanas of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Services: Bud will be cremated and laid to rest in Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Maryland. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is handling arrangements.
