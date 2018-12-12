F. Earle Ganzenmuller
F. Earle Ganzenmuller passed away peacefully in Hospice Buffalo Wednesday, Nov, 28, 2018, at the age of 90.
F. Earle was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Newhaven, Connecticut. He served in World War II in the U.S. Army and then graduated first in his family from Seton Hall College on the GI Bill.
He worked at Davis Safety Equipment in Newark, New Jersey, from 1951 to 1969 and then moved to the Buffalo area, where he became a product manager for Scott Aviation. He retired in 1990.
F. Earle flew an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and his name will be added to the Veterans Memorial in Amherst State Park in August 2019.
F. Earle enjoyed golfing both at home in Clarence, New York and Venice, Florida.
He was predeceased by his wife, Bette (née Costello) Ganzenmuller, who passed away in 2008 and his parents, the late Carl and Catherine Ganzenmuller.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Karen), Paul (Toni), William (Diana) and Patricia Ganzenmuller; grandchildren, Paul (Kelly) Ganzenmuller, Kelly (Evan) Groat Sr., Mater”Erica” Cruci, Nicole (John) Marando, Kristin (Lance) Hilton, Bradley, Ryan, Alexander, Nicholas and Lauren Ganzenmuller; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services: The family will be present Saturday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home Inc., Harris Hill Chapel, 8440 Main St., Clarence, New York, where prayers and military honors will follow at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Share condolences online at Amigone.com.
