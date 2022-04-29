Florence B Baril

Florence (Beaulieu) Baril, 92, former longtime resident of Venice, Fla., peacefully passed away, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Brookdale Assisted Living, South Windsor, Conn. Florence was born June 12, 1929, and raised in East Hartford, Conn., one of thirteen children to the late Dionis and Mary (Maurais) Beaulieu.
Florence absolutely loved her home in Venice and thoroughly enjoyed all her travels with Len, but her most cherished time was spending it with her loving family. She will be deeply missed.
Florence is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William Jr. and Valerie Zapor, of Newington; her adored grandchildren, Stephanie Schumacher and husband Benjamin, Melissa Kjellquist and her husband Derek and Jonathan Kane; as well as two blended children, Peter Baril and wife Alice and Paula Foley and husband Christopher, from her marriage with Leonard; two sisters, Jane Petipas and Beatrice McAuliffe; great grand children, Brianna, Haley and Blake Kjellquist, Noah Schumacher and Marissa, Andrew, Christopher and Patrick Foley
Florence was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Baril, as well as her former husband William Zapor, Sr. Along with her two husbands, Florence was preceded in death by her precious grandson, Christopher Zapor along with 10 siblings. In February, Florence's daughter, Elaine Kane, joined her mom in heaven after her heroic fight with cancer.
The family would also like to thank all of Florence's friends she met over the years while volunteering at Venice Hospital, Venice Library, Venice Little Theater and within her condo complex. A special thank you to Barbara Nordstrom and Mabel Stepat for all their support over the years.
There is no visitation, but a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Florence's life will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. At a later date, Florence will be reunited with Leonard in the Memorial Garden at the Cathedral.
