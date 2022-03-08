Frances Ianni

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, our wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend passed away in Burlington, Vt., after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Frances Rose (O'Connell) Ianni, was born to Dr. Alfred Henry O'Connell and Mary Adelia (Bernier) O'Connell on February 26, 1941 in Barre, Vt. The youngest of three girls, Fran attended Christ the King and Mt. Saint Joseph's Academy in Rutland and graduated from Trinity College in Burlington where she majored in English. She began her professional career as an English teacher at Rice Memorial High School. She subsequently left teaching to become mother to her first child and was a stay-at-home mom until her third child began first grade. While on hiatus from teaching, Fran earned her real estate license and served on the Colchester School Board during the time when the concept of a local high school was under discussion and subsequently constructed. It opened in 1975 and Fran returned to teaching at Colchester High School in 1976 and retired in 1997. In 1999, Fran and her husband Richard started dividing their time between Vermont and Venice, Fla.
Fran was a lifelong learner, earning two master's degrees from St. Michael's College (SMC) in Colchester. She was particularly proud of her work with the young English language learners from the Sabo School in Japan and has many friends around the world who attended SMC with her in the Teaching English as a Second Language Master's program.
Fran was predeceased by her parents and sister June (Milne) Rutledge. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Richard Ianni, sister Patricia Janes, children Patricia Wehman (Mark), Michael Ianni (Monique Schug) and Christopher Ianni (Christine Hinkel), grandchildren Bryon Wehman, Brittany Decker (Wehman), Christopher Farnam, Nathan Wehman, Curtis Ianni, Andrew Ianni and Noelle Ianni, a bonus grandson Mike Liu (Linda), two great-granddaughters and six nieces and nephews.
Fran was a devout Catholic and lived her faith through her final days. Until she was unable, she read daily at church. She believed the more she gave, the more she had, and most will never realize how many she helped. Additionally, she loved all animals and volunteered at the former Discovery Museum, a hands-on museum in Essex, where she helped care for the animals, both injured and orphaned.
Fran's ashes will be placed in the Memorial Garden at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The daily mass begins at 8:30 prior to the short ceremony in the garden.
There was also a funeral mass to honor Fran in Winooski, Vermont in November.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations please be made in Fran's honor to CurePSP at psp.org or to the Chittenden County Humane Society in South Burlington, Vermont at hsccvt.org.
