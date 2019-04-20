Frances M. Eggleston
Frances M. Eggleston, 104, died Friday, April 12, 2019, after a brief stay at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida.
Frances Jones was born Oct. 3, 1914, in Mexico, New York, eighth child of Floyd and Lora Jones.
She obtained a teaching degree from Oswego Normal (currently SUNY at Oswego). She married Douglas Eggleston in August of 1939.
Upon retiring from teaching, Frances moved to Venice, Florida, with her husband where they joined Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Douglas predeceased her in 2004 at the age of 92. Frances continued to remain active in her church and was appointed deacon after she turned 100.
She enjoyed playing cards, Zumba, sewing and gardening.
Her greatest joy was her family. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she kept in touch with a large number of her extended family. In 2015 Frances moved into an assisted-living facility.
She is survived by four children: Ronald Eggleston, Lansing, Michigan, Patricia Emmi, Canastota, New York, and Venice, Susie Elia, Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Douglas Eggleston Jr. Englewood, Florida. Also surviving are five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4365 State Road 776, Venice. There will be light refreshments after the service.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to: American Association of University Women-Venice Branch, P.O. Box 515. Venice FL 34284, with a notation “On behalf of Frances Eggleston”; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard Sarasota FL 34238, with a notation “On behalf of Frances Eggleston.”
To leave a condolence message, please visit www.toalebrothers.com
