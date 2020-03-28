Francis M. Russell
1930-2020
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Francis Michael Russell, caring husband of 65 years and father of five, passed away at the age of 89.
Frank was born March 26, 1930, in Auburn, Massachusetts, to Leo and Teresa Russell.
He graduated from St. Louis High School in Webster, Massachusetts, then entered a distinctive, year-long Air Force program in Texas.
Returning to Boston, Massachusetts, he attended Northeastern University, then worked as a highly sought after draftsman and renderer while finishing his education at Boston Architectural Center.
During this time, he married Ann Donlin, a St. Louis alumna whom he had known since youth.
A licensed architectural engineer, Frank practiced for well over 50 years and founded two companies: Rustrac, a commercial engineering firm, and later Russell Design, a residential firm.
His residential work melded unique, modern ideals with traditional New England and later, Floridian styles.
A longtime resident of Hingham, Massachusetts, Chatham, Massachusetts, and Venice, Florida, Frank was a passionate gardener, quahogger, fisherman, chef and traveler.
He loved nature and the ocean, especially the complex, changing inlets of Cape Cod. He was also an imaginative storyteller, perplexing his grandchildren with strange, unbelievable tales.
His peers and family revered him as a brilliant mind and diligent worker who possessed certain mystical qualities of humor, artistry and joy in simple pleasures.
Once, at a bar in Key West, he placed third in an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest. He hadn't prepared for the contest or even known it was taking place. He just wanted a beer.
Frank is survived by his wife Ann, (Venice); his five sons, Tim (Plymouth, Massachusetts; wife Tobi), Tom (Englewood, Florida; wife Karin), Chris (New York, New York; wife Gina), Dan (Hingham; wife Heidi) and Greg (Costa Mesa, California; wife Abbie); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services: A service will be held this coming summer in Chatham.
