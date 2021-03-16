Frank E. Keller
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Frank E. Keller, loving, caring husband, and father of three children, passed away at the age of 75, in Venice, Florida. He was born on Oct. 8, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was married to Diane E. Mastrangelo Keller for 56 years, and raised three daughters; Gerri , Penny (Ronald) and Dana (Greg). He was a proud grandfather to Brandon, Zachary, Sarah, Brianna, and Emily. His mother, Evelyn Lincks, his father, Frank Keller, and sister, Patricia Mullen, preceded him in death. He was known for his infectious personality and love of golf and fishing, and of course his love of John Wayne movies and a cold beer.
A private life celebration will be arranged at a later date.
