Frank Anthony Loebig, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Venice, Florida, with his devoted wife of 61 years, Marlene, by his side.
Frank was born November 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the youngest of four children, into a family of limited means but unlimited love. After high school, Frank enlisted in the US Army and served his country honorably in the Korean War, including staffing a MASH unit as a medic. When he returned stateside, Frank attended Duquesne University, earning his Bachelor's degree in 1961. While at Duquesne he met the woman who would become his beloved wife, Marlene.
Together, Frank and Marly built the life they had dreamed of, as Frank achieved professional success in the insurance industry in Providence, Rhode Island, while they brought two children into the world, Barbara and Suzanne. As his family grew, Frank developed a passion for sailing, spending summer weekends for many years navigating trips on the ocean with Marly as his capable first mate aboard the Marly L. As a dedicated family man, Frank was ahead of his time in encouraging and supporting the three women in his life on paths that were not traditional for women; perhaps he was the original #girldad. Frank had loving relationships with his siblings, Elsie, Laurene, and Richard, and stayed in close contact with them always. After a medical diagnosis meant early retirement in Florida, Frank was able to devote his time to many charitable causes including the Knights of Columbus, serving migrant worker families in Arcadia, and volunteering with Child Protective Services enabling monitored parental visitation. He was known for baking special dog treats for friends' and neighbors' dogs, and donated hundreds of bags of the treats over the years to raise funds for various ministries at Epiphany Cathedral. Frank was a devoted dog dad to cocker spaniels Flag and Ellie. Frank loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply, keeping track of their activities and cheering on their achievements in sports and academics. Frank proudly watched many years later as his daughters earned graduate degrees. As a noble military veteran, Frank performed the honored First Salute when his grandson, Sam, was commissioned into the US Air Force.
Frank will forever be remembered for supporting and loving his family. Besides his dear wife and two daughters, Frank is survived by grandchildren Eva (Richard), Andrew (Brooke), Ryan, Rebekah (Slawek), Sam (Devan), Mary (Michael), Ben, and four great grandchildren, Hailey, Clare, Magdalena, and Milo.
A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be offered on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice at 11 am. A luncheon will follow at the Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road, Venice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to South County Food Pantry, Venice, Florida at southcountyfoodpantry.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.