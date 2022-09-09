Frank Anthony Loebig, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Venice, Florida, with his devoted wife of 61 years, Marlene, by his side.

Frank was born November 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the youngest of four children, into a family of limited means but unlimited love. After high school, Frank enlisted in the US Army and served his country honorably in the Korean War, including staffing a MASH unit as a medic. When he returned stateside, Frank attended Duquesne University, earning his Bachelor's degree in 1961. While at Duquesne he met the woman who would become his beloved wife, Marlene.

