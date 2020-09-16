Frank Pemberton Sarver
On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Frank Pemberton Sarver, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Florida, at the age of 89, with his loving wife at his side.
Frank was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Sidney, Ohio, to Floyd and Wilda Jean (Stockstill) Sarver, living there until his retirement.
Frank was known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
On Aug. 15, 1981, he married the love of his life, Pamila Ann Curtner, who survives him, along with his sons Watson of Florida and Mark and Bruce, both of Ohio.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; his mother, Wilda; and brothers Paul and Richard.
Following graduation from Sidney High School, Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, based in Japan from 1950 until 1954. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him, as family and friends will readily attest.
In 1991, after 34 years, Frank retired from the Stolle Corporation, and two years later, he and Pam moved to Venice, Florida.
Frank had a passion for music, as his parents owned Sarver Music Store, which was at the time the oldest music shop in the state of Ohio. He mastered several instruments, playing the trumpet in his high school band.
He enjoyed playing golf, and was also a member of the American Legion, B.P.O. Elks and the Moose Lodge.
An avid lover of the arts, Frank and Pam had season tickets to a number of theaters during their life together. He particularly enjoyed musical productions of many genres.
Anywhere they went, if there was music, Frank and Pam were often the first couple to reach the dance floor. They also enjoyed going on cruises, delighting in the array of activities and fine-dining experiences aboard the ships.
Services: The inurnment of his ashes will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238-9989, or to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.