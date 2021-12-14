Franklyn John Saracino Jr., D.M.D., passed away in Venice, Florida on November 8th, 2021 at the age of 76, after a short illness. He was born in Kearney, New Jersey to Dr. Franklyn J. and Muriel (Herbert) Saracino. Frank is survived by his wife, Francesca (Bruno) Saracino. He was the second of four surviving siblings. Bitsy (Elizabeth Mary) Covaney, Patricia Nicholih, and Lynn Saracino Hemmett; as well as nieces and nephews, who he loved, and was proud of, including their beautiful children. He also leaves behind two beloved brothers-in-laws, Steve Nicholich and Dr. Rollie Hemmett. Frank graduated from Seton Hall Prep, Franklin and Marshall College, and the School of Dental Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania. He practiced general dentistry for 36 years, in Clinton Township, New Jersey. His patients held him in high esteem; and they, along with his staff were in integral part of his life. He retained fond memories of their long-seasoned relationships, even through his retirement. Frank retired in 2008, and he and Francesca moved to their dream location in Venice, Florida. Frank enjoyed cooking daily, and many looked forward to his meals. Always an avid gardener, Frank studied to become a certified gardener with the Sarasota Master Gardener Program. He donated a great deal of time to beautification projects around the Sarasota area, specifically responsible for Shamrock Park in Venice. He provided horticultural education to the public, and could often be found at the Farmer's Market, assessing and giving out remedies for unhealthy plants. Throughout his life, Frank remained a loving and generous husband and family member. As well as the truest of friend to many. He will be missed very much! His Mass of the Resurrection was held on December 13, at the Epiphany Cathedral, Venice. Frank was laid to rest at the Cathedral's Memorial Garden. Toale Brothers Funeral Home Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
