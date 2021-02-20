Fred C. Houck Jr.
Fred C. Houck Jr., of Venice, Florida, passed from this life Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Born July 15, 1932, Fred grew up in Toledo, Ohio, and went on to attend The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Marie, in geography class. They married in 1954 and so began an adventure of 66 beautiful years together.
Upon graduation in 1955, Fred began his career in business at the Morgan Guaranty Trust Company in New York City. From there it was on to the international headquarters of the Mead Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, where Fred would lead the Investor Relations Department, which afforded opportunities to nurture professional and personal connections on Wall Street.
Following a distinguished career of 35 years with Mead, Fred retired in 1994. Retirement was followed in time with the big move from Dayton to Venice, where Fred and Marie enjoyed a good life.
An active social life with many friends included dinner and bridge and other card groups, gatherings for games and drinks and shows.
Always prepared to share, if asked, an informed perspective on business, investing, politics, national or international issues, Fred was a great conversationalist who you knew was truly listening by the follow-up questions and comments he would offer in reply.
Travels took them to many diverse destinations, such as Alaska, Aruba, Germany, Slovakia, Amsterdam, London, Singapore and Tokyo, to name a few. And, of course, on numerous occasions back to the Big Apple for sightseeing, culture, dinners and shows.
And then there was the family reunion, a vital bi-annual tradition of 32 years when all would gather together in a variety of venues across the country and at times beyond. These occasions found Fred at his finest, proudly presiding over it all.
A lifetime athlete and, of course, faithful Buckeye fan, Fred played several sports and followed many more, but the favorite by far was golf.
Beyond playing the game itself, Fred thoroughly enjoyed the people, the various groups and in particular the Pelican Pointe Men’s Group, of which he was an active member for 20 years.
Fred would be seen several times a week out on the course, in the grill after a round or cruising the streets in his custom cart, but not so often on the range or practice green: There were always just so many other good things to do ….
It’s been said, “Your life is like a coin: You can spend it on anything you want, but you can only spend it once.”
True to himself to the end, which would surprise no one who knew him, Fred spent his life well, and his family, his friends, his community and his world are surely the better for it.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred C. Houck Sr. and Fancheon Houck, and his brother Robert Houck.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; his four sons, Jeffrey, Stephen (Fukiko), Gregory (Pamela) and Michael (Laura); and his six grandsons, Benjamin, Christopher (Brittany), Andrew, Daniel, Alexander and Joseph.
Services: A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. To share a memory of Fred or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
