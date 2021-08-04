Fred Lueders, 68, of East Peoria, Illinois, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after a short battle with gliobastioma at his home in Venice, Florida, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Peoria on March 24, 1953, to Fred Isaac Lueders and Eva Joan Maxedon.
Fred married his soulmate, Mary Jo Raifsnider, on January 8, 1982. Mary Jo had a young daughter at the time whom Fred embraced as his own. Fred and Mary Jo had a son, Daniel Isaac Lueders, in 1983.
Fred graduated East Peoria High School in 1971. He then graduated Western Illinois University with a BS in Mathematics in 1975, after playing four years of college basketball.
He started a lifelong career at Caterpillar in 1976 in information technology, with expertise in e-commerce/EDI.
Fred was fortunate to retire early in 2010 to enjoy more fun things in life in sunny Venice, Florida. He and his wife spent the last decade traveling throughout the United States and visiting with lifelong friends (and making new ones). In retirement, Fred was an active tennis player and golfer.
Fred enjoyed all sports, especially basketball, whether it was playing, coaching or officiating. Fred was also a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves.
Fred leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Jo; son Daniel Lueders; daughter Jennifer (Tom) Callaghan; grandchildren Nikolai, Kirsten, Alyssa, and Tommy; great-grandson Audrek; and many wonderful friends.
Fred’s mother, Eva Hendrickson, and siblings Jan Watts and Roger Hendrickson also survive.
Services: Visitation will be at Remmert Funeral Home, East Peoria, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. A service will follow, with gravesite services held at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois, where he will lie in rest alongside his paternal grandparents and father.
