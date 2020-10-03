Frederick Henry Schroeder
11/9/40-9/27/2020
Fred departed this life after a long battle with cancer.
He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Henry Schroeder, and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gratia Dexter Schroeder.
Fred was a devoted husband and father to his wonderful dogs.
He graduated from New York Military Academy and Ithaca College and served in the U.S. Army. Fred was self-employed in New York and the behind-the-scenes guy at his business Short Stop Printing in Englewood, Florida.
Fred loved tennis and played competitively in New York and Florida. He was a Santa Claus look-alike and enjoyed photo ops with anyone who wanted a memory of Christmas.
Fred will be missed by his family, friends, the many dogs that vacationed at his home and all the children who believed in Santa and had an opportunity to sit on his lap and relay their Christmas wishes.
The family wishes to thank Fred’s good friend and “brother from another mother,” Fred Dabney, and his wife, Inger Malwin Dabney, for their tireless support of Gratia and Fred during his battle with cancer and week of Hospice Care at Home.
Thanks also to Richard Brown, M.D., his friend and oncologist for more than 30 years; Rebecca Conway, P.A.; and all the staff at Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota and Venice who so competently and lovingly took care of Fred.
Services: Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Contributions: For those wishing to memorialize Fred, please consider Tidewell Hospice or the new Cancer Research Institute at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
