Gail Anderson Rodgers

It is with great sadness that the family of Gail Anderson Rodgers announces her passing, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the age of 81 years.

Gail was born Nov 14, 1938, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Marion Ruth Evans and Frederick Clive Anderson.

Contributions: Donations in Gail’s memory may be made to John Slattery at Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills MA 02481. To share a memory or to leave the family a special condolence, visit FarleyFuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries