Garry Lee DeLea

Garry Lee DeLea, 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of New York and Connecticut, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Valhalla, New York.

Garry worked as a program planner for a submarine base. He was a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran and a member of American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 and an honorary member of the Women’s Sailing Squadron Committee Boat.

Garry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bettine; daughter Leigh Anne; sons Garry Jr. and Bruce; and grandchildren Christina Foster, Eric DeLea, Olivia DeLea and Gregory Foster.

Services: A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes-Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.

