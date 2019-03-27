Gary A. Kunkel
Gary A. Kunkel of Cape Coral, Florida previously of Venice, Florida, and Boxford, Massachusetts, died peacefully Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Windsor of Cape Coral.
Born to Alton (deceased) and Arlene (deceased) Kunkel on November 24, 1932, in Belfast, Maine, Gary grew up in Newburyport, Massachusetts, along with his brother, Bruce (Ellen) Kunkel, where Gary’s father was the owner of Kunkel’s Stationery.
Gary graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1954. Four years after graduation he met his self-proclaimed “Sweetheart of my life” Doris Lynch through their mutual interest in skiing. They were married on Feb. 14, 1959.
They moved to Boxford and son Gregory became part of their family in 1964 and “added a significant new dimension to our lives.” They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Gary embarked on a career for 39 years in the defense industry. Over his career he worked at Sikorksy Aircraft, GE Small Aircraft Engines, Avco Systems and, for 22 years, at Raytheon Missile Systems.
Gary found his career “very interesting and challenging,” involved in the design and analysis of various military projects, including the jet engines and tactical ground, air and sea-launched missiles.
Gary was active in his church in Boxford, First Congregational Church of Boxford. He served on the Deacon Board, initiated the replacement of the pipe organ and, with wife Doris, sang in the choir.
He also traveled extensively with Doris, enjoying multiple trips to Europe fulfilling a dream they had shared since they were first engaged.
He also enjoyed camping and hiking, often with his son Greg as a child, and boating with his family and friends on the lakes and seashores of New England.
Upon retirement, Gary and Doris began spending winters in Venice, eventually moving there full time. There, he sang in the choir of Venice Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed walking the beach with Doris, attending cultural events in Sarasota, playing tennis and golf and continuing to travel for many years to Colorado to ski as part of the Sarasota Ski Club.
Over his final years Gary dealt with Alzheimer’s disease, predicating the move to Cape Coral.
Besides his wife, Doris, son, Greg (Deb) and brother, Bruce (Ellen), Gary is survived by several nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and many friends. Gary was predeceased by his parents.
Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, March 29, at Mullins Memorial, 1056 Northeast 7th Terrace, Cape Coral.
Contributions: Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer’s Resource Center, 12468 Brantley Commons Court, Fort Myers FL 33907; or to First Congregational Church, 4 Georgetown Road, Boxford MA 01921.
When requested to share thoughts and recollections on the event of his 50th class reunion from Worcester Polytech, Gary wrote: “In summary, Doris and I have so far been blessed with a good life (in spite of minor challenges) with interesting and challenging jobs, travel opportunities, a great community (Boxford) to live in, generally good health, a wonderful son and lots of lifelong friends skiing, boating, hiking and camping … for all this I am thankful.”
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book at MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
